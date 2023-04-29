The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

