The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 15,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $162.95. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.