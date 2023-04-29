The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.