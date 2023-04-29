Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $731.38

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 731.38 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 731.38 ($9.13), with a volume of 22901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 736 ($9.19).

Thungela Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 879.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 20.26%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,363.64%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

