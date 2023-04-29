Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Up 12.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. 655,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 979,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

