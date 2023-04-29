Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

