TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 315,858 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 590,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

