TKG Advisors LLC Sells 13,304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.