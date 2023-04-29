Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.