Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
