Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 14,447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,858% compared to the typical volume of 365 call options.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

