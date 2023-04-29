Traders Buy High Volume of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 306,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 204,860 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

