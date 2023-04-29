Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 15,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 312% compared to the average daily volume of 3,725 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.39 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.