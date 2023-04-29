Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntington Bancshares Call Options (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 23,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 315% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,695 call options.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

