Traders Purchase High Volume of DLocal Call Options (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 41,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,613% compared to the typical volume of 2,396 call options.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
