Traders Purchase High Volume of DLocal Call Options (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 41,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,613% compared to the typical volume of 2,396 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.