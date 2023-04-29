Traders Purchase High Volume of Evolus Call Options (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,046% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Evolus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Evolus by 165.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.