Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 363% compared to the typical daily volume of 693 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $69.96 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

