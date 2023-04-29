Traders Purchase Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average volume of 1,210 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Embraer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

