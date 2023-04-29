Traders Purchase Large Volume of SoFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 180,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 126,446 call options.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

