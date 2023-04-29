TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

