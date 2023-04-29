Truist Financial Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $450.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $420.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.75. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 287.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

