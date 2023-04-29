U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 51.4% in April

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of USAU opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

