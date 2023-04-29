UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.33

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and traded as high as $93.10. UCB shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 200 shares.
UCB Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
