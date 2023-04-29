UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

