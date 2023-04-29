Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
