Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

