Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNAM stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

