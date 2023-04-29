Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unico American Price Performance
UNAM stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.
Unico American Company Profile
