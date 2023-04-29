United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

