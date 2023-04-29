United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
United-Guardian Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.