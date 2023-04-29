United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.