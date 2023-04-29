Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Univest Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Univest Financial Price Performance
Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Univest Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.
Univest Financial Company Profile
Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.