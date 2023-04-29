Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univest Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.