Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd grew its position in Upwork by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

