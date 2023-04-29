urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 125,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.95 on Friday. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
