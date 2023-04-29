US Capital Advisors Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

TRP stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 474.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.