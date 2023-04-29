US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

ET opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 63,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

