USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $563,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,770 shares of company stock worth $1,701,731. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile



USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.



