Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Uxin Trading Up 34.2 %

UXIN stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Uxin has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Get Uxin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 289,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Uxin by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Uxin by 41.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 194.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares during the last quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.