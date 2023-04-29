Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Vaccitech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

