Valley National Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 256% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,000 call options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VLY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.