Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Takes $14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,374 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,000. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.