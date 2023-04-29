VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) vs. American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Head to Head Contrast

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VirnetX and American Acquisition Opportunity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.3% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of VirnetX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VirnetX and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX -75,541.66% -21.04% -20.91% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Volatility & Risk

VirnetX has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirnetX and American Acquisition Opportunity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $50,000.00 588.73 -$36.26 million ($0.26) -1.59 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VirnetX.

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats VirnetX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

(Get Rating)

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology. The company was founded on August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

