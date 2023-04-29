Visa Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $8.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

