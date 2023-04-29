Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.88.

V stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.81.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

