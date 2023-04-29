Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE V opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $215.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

