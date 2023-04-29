Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

