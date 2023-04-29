W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.00

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 10506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.19).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.51. The company has a market capitalization of £668.24 million and a PE ratio of 4,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About W.A.G payment solutions

(Get Rating)

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.