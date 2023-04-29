Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 81,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,186 call options.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 85,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.61 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.