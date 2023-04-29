Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

