Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $77.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

