Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE WES opened at $26.47 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

