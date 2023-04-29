Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells $1,186,115.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total value of $1,186,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $333.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.62. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $349.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

