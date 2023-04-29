Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,918 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE WK opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

