World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.